High fare, unavailability of peak hour slots causing decline in footfalls at Visakhapatnam airport

November 29, 2022 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

There is a slight decline in the number of passengers travelling from Visakhapatnam and Tirupati airports during the second quarter (Q2) compared to the first quarter (Q1) during 2022-23. However, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada airports have registered a marginal growth during the same period.

The steep hike in fares by airline operators, non-availability of slots during the peak hours at Vizag airport and economic recession are some of the reasons for this trend, say A.P. Air Travellers Association representatives D.S. Varma, O. Naresh Kumar and K. Kumar Raja.

The number of passengers who travelled from Vizag airport was 5,94,400 in Q1 and 5,57,652 in Q2, the corresponding figures for Vijayawada airport are 2,26,197 and 2,49,386 respectively, while for Rajahmundry airport it was 1,03,109 and 1,05,932 and for Tirupati airport it was 2,33,412 and 2,21,228 during the same period.

Similarly, the aircraft movements from Vizag airport declined from 5,398 in Q1 to 4,957 during Q2, while at Vijayawada airport, they increased from 3,496 in Q1 to 3,818 in Q2. At Rajahmundry, they increased from 2,309 to 2,404 while at Tirupati they reduced from 2,660 to 2,519 during the same period.

“I booked my ticket from Vizag to Hyderabad on Monday for December 1 and I had to pay ₹9,000. For the return trip on December 2, I had to shell out ₹11,000, while the average ticket price is between ₹4,500 and ₹5,000 when booked a few days in advance,” says Mr. Naresh Kumar.

“The airline operators are reducing their flights and increasing fares. Unless some measures are taken, air passengers may prefer first AC travel on trains, instead of spending ₹20,000 on travel from Vizag to Hyderabad and back. They will also have to shell out ₹400 or more on a cab for shuttling from the airport and back,” he adds.