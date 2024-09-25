GIFT a SubscriptionGift
High drama plays out again at GVMC council meeting in Visakhapatnam

Heated arguments, scuffles, suspensions, and demands for inquiry into irregularities and poor amenities mar the civic body meting

Published - September 25, 2024 06:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Harish Gilai

Heated arguments, minor scuffles, suspensions, a long question hour and discussion on poor amenities marked the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council meeting here on Wednesday, making it a stormy affair.

After adjournment on Tuesday, after the NDA leaders alleged the involvement of Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari in irregularities and demanding her resignation, the council meeting resumed on Wednesday. GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar told the members that he would write a letter to the State government seeking inquiry into the incident.

GVMC council meeting deferred as NDA corporators demand Visakhapatnam Mayor’s resignation

Accepting the request from the corporators, the Mayor initiated the proceedings with a question hour. A scuffle and exchange of heated words were witnessed between the NDA and the YSRCP corporators during the question hour.

Corporator of Ward 22 P.L.V.N. Murthy (JSP) alleged irregularities in a GVMC park project, during the YSRCP government and also involvement of several GVMC staff in corrupt activities. Refuting the allegations of Mr. Murthy, YSRCP floor leader Banala Srinivasa Rao said that the JSP corporator himself was involved in several cases. Mr. Murthy replied that no cases were registered against him like that of YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Heated arguments witnessed between YSRCP corporators Bipin Jain and Banala Srinivasa Rao, and NDA corporators Murthy, B. Ramana and Lella Koteswara Rao.

The NDA corporators staged a protest at the podium demanding that the Mayor take disciplinary action against the YSRCP floor leader.

Mr. Bipin Jain also entered into an argument with the Mayor, asking why the food court at the Jail Road was not shut down despite the GVMC council taking a decision on the issue more than a year ago. Even though, the Mayor informed him that she would respond on it after taking information from the officials concerned, the corporator expressed dissatisfaction.

Echoing to the corporator’s statements, JSP floor leader B. Vasantha Lakshmi alleged that a senior YSRCP corporator, who is monitoring the food court, has been collecting bribe of ₹2 to ₹4 lakh from each shop. “When the GVMC has decided to shut down the food court, the number of stalls at the zone was 65. Now, the number is around 130,” she said.

The GVMC Commissioner assured that he would resolve the issue in a week.

While pointing out irregularities in civil/engineering works in his ward, Mr. Bipin Jain used derogatory words. Floor leaders, GVMC officials and Visakhapatnam North MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju expressed unhappiness over his conduct. The Mayor suspended Mr. Bipin Jain for violating the conduct of the council and sent him out.

Meanwhile, corporators from various wards raised issues like lack of basic amenities on hillock areas, poor amenities in burial grounds, water inundation, open drains, need for more parks, encroachments of water tanks in Madhurawada area, inadequate sanitation staff etc.

Almost all the corporators demanded that the GVMC officials solve the street lighting issue.

Corporator Ward 10 Ramalakshmi urged the officials to solve the problem.

