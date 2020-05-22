High demand for air tickets in city

Air tickets are in great demand with the Centre announcing operation of domestic airlines with effect from May 25. The seats on all flights from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad are booked in less than 12 hours after the airline operators, opened their online bookings.

The seats on flights to other destinations from Visakhapatnam are also in high demand for the first day after revival of the flights. The flights to other destinations like Chennai and Bengaluru are 80% booked, so far, says a travel agent.

‘Touch-free entry’

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam International Airport has already made arrangements for touch-free entry and exit of passengers and the officials have leveraged technology for checking the credentials of passengers and scanning their luggage.

“Passengers are advised to go for web check-in before coming to the airport. It is mandatory for them to download the Arogya Setu app on their smartphones. Passengers, who are unable to download the app or go for web check-in, will be assisted by the airlines concerned to do so on arrival at the airport,” Airport Director M. Raja Kishore told The Hindu on Friday.

“We (Airports Authority of India) are also planning to open a kiosk, where the employees of the airlines concerned will generate the PNR No. of the passenger, who does not have a smartphone, in the machine and issue a boarding pass,” he said.

“Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air Asia have opened bookings. Fourteen flights will operate from the airport on the first day of operation. About 50% of passengers are booking their tickets through agents, for hassle-free refunds in case of cancellation. We are also issuing paper boarding passes to our clients through mail,” says Muralikrishna of Travel IQ.

Meanwhile, possible quarantine concerns are making prospective passengers to think twice before booking their tickets. There are some who think, it is safer to travel by car, after the restrictions are lifted, instead of sitting next to strangers in a plane in the context of COVID-19.

A young man from Visakhapatnam, who obtained a government job in Goa a few months ago, and booked his ticked for May 26, two months ago by a flight through Bengaluru and the return flight from Vizag to Goa on June 1.

The ticket to Vizag was cancelled by the airline in view of the lockdown. Now, the government has announced resumption of flights but possible quarantine worries have put him in a quandary on whether to travel or stay back.