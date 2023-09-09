High alert: TDP leaders detained, RTC buses confined to depots, police forces mobilised in Vizag

September 09, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 10:24 am IST - VISAKHAPATNA/ANAKAPALLI

All the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders were either house arrested or shifted to police station, following arrest of former Chief Minister & TDP National President, N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Former Education Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao was also arrested by a team of police, at his residence in the early morning and shifted to Disha Police Station at Yendada.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy deliberately wants TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu behind the bars, just because he (Jagan) was in jail for over one-and-a- half year.

Mr. Naidu is one of the senior most politician in the country which includes 14 years as Chief Minister and over 10 years as main opposition leader. With lot of drama, he was being arrested at Nandyal, this is atrocious, he alleged.

Former MLA and TDP Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy was also arrested by a team of police at his residence and shifted to Atchutapuram police station. Before his arrest, speaking to media, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy described Mr. Naidu’s arrest as a deliberate one and an act of revenge by the YSRCP. He also alleged that even after the murder of his uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, the main accused in the case, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is roaming freely. He demanded Union Minister Amit Shah to intervene into the incidents being reported from Andhra immediately.

Former MLA & Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president, Palla Srinivasa Rao was shifted to Visakhapatnam police commissionerate by a team of police form his residence at Gajuwaka.

YSRCP West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu alias Gana Babu was shifted to a police station by a team of Pendurthi police.

Former MLA and President of TDP Mahila wing, V. Anitha locked herself in her house anticipating arrest by the police. A team of police was posted outside her house.

In the meanwhile RTC buses from Vizag, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju district did not move out of the bus depots from early morning. As per the RTC officials, the buses may start after sometime. However, the sudden decision to stop the bus services, a number of RTC bus passengers, students have started to face severe inconvenience. Police forces were being mobilised at various places anticipating violence.

With buses confined to the depots, several Intermediate and degree colleges have announced holidays to their students.

