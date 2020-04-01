High alert in Vizag after Jamaat returnees test positive

With five more people testing positive for COVID -19 in Visakhapatnam in the last two days, taking the count to 11, the authorities have declared several areas as hotspots on Wednesday.

The count of positive cases witnessed a rise after many people who returned to the city after attending a religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat at its headquarters Nizamuddin Markaaz in New Delhi between March 13 and 15, showed signs of infection.

Around 20 returnees with suspected symptoms and another 42 who had come in contact with them have been isolated in the last two days and five of them have been tested positive.

The situation has created a panic like situation and the district administration has sounded a high alert.

“We are in the process of straightening the curve. We are on the job of identifying those who had attended the Delhi meet and quarantining them. Basing on the symptoms, we are either putting them on home quarantine or shifting them to quarantine facilities or isolation wards,” said Tourism Minister Mutamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

Declared hotspots

Even as the lockdown continues, several areas in the city have been declared as hotspots after the Delhi incident and have been cordoned off. An extensive drive to sanitise the areas has begun.

Extensive sanitation work is being undertaken at Anakapalle (rural), Anakapalle (town), Gopalapatnam, Narsipatnam, Pedagantyada, Akkayyapaelm and Thatchetlapalem.

“Many Tablighi Jamaat returnees are from these areas. We are in the process of identifying their contact list. The lockdown is being implemented very seriously in these areas,” said Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena.

According to Collector V. Vinay Chand, ambulances, along with the required medical and paramedic staff, have been kept on standby. They are being rushed to bring people to isolation wards.

It is learnt that around 50 police teams under the supervision of ACP or DSP rank officers have been deputed to the respective areas.

Clampdown in Padmanabham

Meanwhile, the security forces have barricaded 11 villages in Padmanabham mandal, after four positive cases reported from there.

The spree began after a person with a travel history to London was identified and subsequently three others from his family were found to have contracted the infection.

A complete lockdown has been clamped in the radius of 3 km, which has been declared as the containment zone. According to Paderu Sub-Collector S. Venkateswar, who is heading the cluster containment committee, after the first positive COVID-19 case was reported from Padmanabham mandal, 26 direct and indirect contacts including the family members, drivers, maids, friends, neighbours have been placed under quarantine. A few indirect contacts have also been told to stay under home quarantine. Out of the close contacts, three have been tested positive till date, he said.

Field survey

“As many as 107 special teams have conducted a survey to check the health conditions of residents in the 3-km radius cluster containment zone. Spraying activities is on to sanitise the areas,” said Mr. Venkateswar.

It is learnt that there are 13 foreign returnees in the mandal.