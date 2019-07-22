Heritage walk evokes enthusiastic response

The importance of conserving geological heritage sites was highlighted during a walk organised by the city chapter of INTACH in association with Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industries (VCCI) here on Beach Road on Sunday.

The walk was inaugurated by MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana and VMRDA Chairman Donamraju Srinivasa Rao. The walk was held in the backdrop of calls for creation of a ‘Geo Park’ in the city, which would be the first of its kind in India with support from the government.

Around 370 people participated in the walk. Members from INTACH, officers from the Tourism and Archaeological Departments, cadets from the Navy, NCC and NSS along with members from VCCI and heritage lovers participated.

Visakhapatnam district with its significant geological sites including Erra Matti Dibbalu (which is one of the 34 national geo-heritage sites recognised as an important geological feature by the Government of India), natural arch at Visakhapatnam beach, Borra Caves, bauxite deposits and volcanic ash layer from Indonesia deposited in Araku Valley 75,000 years ago, coupled with archaeological sites at Thotlakonda, Bavikonda and Bojjannakonda and cultural tourist sites such as Araku have a great potential to become a member of Global Geo-parks Network (GGN) of UNESCO, according to Mayank Kumari Deo, Vizag chapter convener of INTACH.