Heritage sites, monuments in Visakhapatnam region need better upkeep, says INTACH member

April 18, 2022 18:23 IST

‘First Sepoy Mutiny took place in the city’

The City of Destiny – Visakhapatnam – has several heritage sites and monuments, some of which flourished several centuries ago. They give us an insight into what was Visakhapatnam a few centuries ago and how it has developed over the years. Unfortunately, many of them are in a state of neglect.

The first Sepoy Mutiny, in British India, took place in Visakhapatnam, and not many are aware of it. And hardly any attempts are being made to showcase the fact to the rest of India and the world. The inscription on the grave of one of the British officers, who were killed in the revolt, and buried at the European Cemetery in Old Town area stands testimony to it.

“The native soldiers had revolted against the British officers and killed three British officers on October 3, 1780. The soldiers had refused to board the ship to fight against Hyder Ali,” says Vijjeswarapu Edward Paul, a historian and member of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).

“Nearly 25 years after this mutiny, another sepoy mutiny had taken place at Vellore on July 10, 1806, where in about 130 British soldiers were killed. Though the number of British personnel killed was more, the mutiny in Visakhapatnam was the first. In 2006, the then Tamil Nadu government had celebrated its 200 years, ignoring the facts of the mutiny in Visakhapatnam. They raised a memorial at Vellore Forts, issued a postal stamp and released a postal cover commemorating the 200 years of mutiny there,” he said.

Visakhapatnam region also has several Buddhist heritage sites like Thotlakonda, Bhavikonda and Bojjannakonda, all located on hills, which had flourished between 3 rd century BC and 7 century AD. Most of them are intact as the sites were buried on the hilltops with the passage of time. They were excavated during the last few decades but only half-hearted attempts are being made to preserve and showcase them to tourists and heritage lovers.

The geo heritage site ‘Erramatti Dibbalu’, the unique red sand dune formations, located on the way to Bheemunipatnam, are gradually being destroyed due to lack of protection.

“We gave a representation to District Collector A. Mallikarjuna seeking construction of a memorial and upkeep of the cemetery, which has inscription, which tells the present generation that the seeds of India’s Independence were sown for the first time in Visakhapatnam. We also sought protection of Erramatti Dibbalu,” says Mr. Paul.