Hepatitis B vaccine administered to VIMS staff in Visakhapatnam

February 25, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Hepatitis B vaccine was administered to 400 staff of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences(VIMS) on Saturday, said Director K. Rambabu. The vaccine was administered with the support of Gastroenterology Department of King George Hospital to prevent infections due to the virus, he added. ADVERTISEMENT

