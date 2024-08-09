GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Helmet mandatory for pillion riders in Visakhapatnam from September 1, say officials

‘A fine of ₹1,035 will be imposed or their driving licence will be suspended for three months, if the rule is violated’

Published - August 09, 2024 08:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Police Commissioner Shankabratha Bagchi urges people to use only BIS-marked helmets

Police Commissioner Shankabratha Bagchi urges people to use only BIS-marked helmets | Photo Credit: File photo K.R. Deepak

The city police have issued strict instructions making helmet mandatory for pillion riders also. This rule will come under full-fledged implementation from September 1, District Collector & Road Safety Committee Chairman M.N. Harendhira Prasad and Commissioner of Police Shankabratha Bagchi said in a release on Friday evening.

As per the Andhra Pradesh High Court WP (PIL) No. 116/20254, dated June 26, 2024, the rule will come into effect from September 1 strictly, the officials said.

Mr Bagchi urged the citizens to use only those helmets with BIS mark. He said that those who drive without helmet will be slapped with fine or their driving licence will be suspended for a period of three months under section 194 (d) MV Act.

“A fine of ₹1,035 will be slapped if the person driving the vehicle or even the pillion driver is not wearing the helmet,” the Police Commissioner said.

Mr. Bagchi said that vendors should not sell helmets without BIS mark. He warned that strict action will be initiated against those who sell poor quality helmets.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.