Helicopter carrying Naidu develops ‘technical glitch’

January 21, 2024 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Tension prevailed for some time on January 20 as rumours started spreading that the helicopter in which Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was travelling had lost connection with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam.

The former Chief Minister was on his way to Araku Valley in Alluri Sitharama Raju district to attend the party’s ‘Ra Kadali Ra’ programme.

There was a rumour that the helicopter had gone in a wrong direction, but later changed its course to reach Araku.

Meanwhile, the authorities at the airport said there was no communication gap between the ATC and the pilot. It could be a communication lapse between the pilot and the helicopter operator, the officials said.

Clearing the air, Mr. Naidu said at the public meeting that he was late because his helicopter developed some minor technical glitch. “After making some rounds in the air, the helicopter landed at Vizag to refuel, and took off to Araku,“ Mr. Naidu added.

