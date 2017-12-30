Heli-tourism takes off

Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao inaugurated heli-tourism from the new helipad at Rushikonda on Friday, the second day of Visakha Utsav.

He gave away tickets to tourists and flagged off the helicopter. Helicopter tourism is being operated by VUDA in association with public sector carrier Pawan Hans.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said for three months the AP Tourism, VUDA and GVMC would run it on a pilot basis.

He said the 10-minute trip would cover VUDA Park, Thotlakonda and Kailasagiri. The ticket of ₹ 2499 could be reduced if the response was good, the Minister said.

Corporate entities should come forward and make an MoU for use of the helicopter for non-tourism purposes, he said.

On the inaugural day 17 trips were made flying 88 tourists netting ₹ 2.2 lakh. According to VUDA Vice-Chairman P. Basanth Kumar, 3,944 people visited TU 142 Aircraft Museum bringing in a revenue of ₹ 2.2 lakh.

Future plans

Outlining plans for further promoting tourism, the HRD Minister said a total of ₹16.82 crore would be spent. Among the developments proposed are: improving Buddhist sites at Thotlakonda and Bavikonda at a cost of ₹10 crore, Tadiguda and Sarugudu water falls with ₹ 35 lakh and ₹15 lakh respectively, resorts at Lammasingi and Dallapalli with ₹ 5 crore and ₹ 3 crore respectively, water sports at Mangamaripeta (₹ 2 crore), Yarada beach (₹1.5 crore), Paryataka Bhavan (₹ 3 crore), ₹12 lakh for Tandava reservoir , and streetlights and other development works at Araku with ₹ 50 lakh are among the works planned.