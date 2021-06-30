Heavy security in Visakha agency ahead of July 1 bandh

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 June 2021 15:43 IST

The Visakhapatnam District Police have deployed good number of police personnel in all the LWE-affected mandals ahead of the bandh call given by the banned CPI (Maoist).

The bandh call was given by the Maoists for July 1, protesting against the recent encounter in Theegalametta area in Koyyuru mandal, in which six Maoists, including two DCMs (divisional committee member) and one ACM (area committee member) were killed.

They alleged that the encounter was one-sided and had said that the State Government was spending crores of rupees in arming the security forces and sending them to the forest area to scuttle the movement and harass the tribals, at at time when the entire country, including the state was reeling under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the atmosphere is a bit tense after the encounter, the police have taken some extra precautions, to avoid any untoward incidents.

Apart from increasing the combing operations and area domination exercise, checkposts have been set-up at all strategic points and vehicle checking has been taken up.

Surveillance teams in mufti have been deployed to keep track of suspects, Maoist sympathisers and action teams.

According to the Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam District, B. Krishna Rao, drones are also being used to aid surveillance and bomb disposal squads have been deployed at all sensitive routes.

APSRTC buses will run in the daytime, as there is no night service at present due to the partial curfew being in force.

Security has been beefed up at all strategic asset sites and to high value targets.

CRPF ADG visits agency

Meanwhile, to take stock of the Maoist scenario in all the affected mandals, additional director general (South) of the CRPF Rashmi Shukla, had paid a visit to Visakha agency on Monday.

She, accompanied by IG (South) Mahesh Chandra Laddha and other senior CRPF and police officers had visited some areas in Annavaram, Chintapalli, Paderu and G. Madugula.