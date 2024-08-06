Heavy rains take a toll on tourism in Agency areas of ASR district

Tourist places in ASR district are wearing a lonesome look as heavy rains lashed the region in recent weeks, leaving several places inaccessible to visitors.

With most of the tourist places remaining closed for almost two weeks due to the heavy downpours and subsequent flooding, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Paderu said the tourism sector has suffered heavy losses.

“During the monsoon, nature enthusiasts, college students, and families throng Araku, Paderu, and Maredumilli, especially during the weekends. However, due to heavy downpours followed by overflowing of streams, the waterfalls in Araku, Paderu, G. Madugula, Maredumilli and other areas were closed to visitors. Though a few tourist spots in the plains like Araku were partially closed, they received the least footfalls. The closure of ghat roads between Araku, Paderu, Chintapalli and Maredumilli during the night hours in the view of possible landslides and felling of trees has also resulted in further decline in tourists.

As per District Tourism Officer G. Das, October to February is considered the peak season for the tourists in ASR district. From March to June, tourists arrive during the summer holiday season. After re-opening of the schools, the tourist turnout reduces and during the monsoon, it picks up with about 30% to 40% hotel occupancy. He said that compared to Araku and Paderu, Maredumilli was the most affected.

Mr. Murali from ITDA Paderu’s Tourism wing said that many people come to the waterfalls during the monsoon as waterfalls come alive due to rains. But this year, they were shut down due to heavy inflows.

“Chaparai receives around 500 to 1,000 turnout per day during non-season (March to September), while during peak season, the turnout is around 2,000. Similarly, Kothapalli waterfalls in G. Madugula mandal receives around 500 tourists per day,” he said.

“Though we have reopened the tribal museum at Araku Valley, there were not many visitors,” he added.

The official added that post the decline in rains and water level in most of the waterfalls, most of the tourist places were reopened since last Saturday.

