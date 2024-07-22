Heavy rains fill water bodies in Visakhapatnam to the brim

The surface water bodies including reservoirs, which are the main source of water for the people under Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), are brimming with heavy inflows thanks to the copious rains in the last few days under the influence of depression over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the real-time data collection of weather events including rainfall by the APSDPS, an A.P. government’s wing, Visakhapatnam has recorded ‘Large Excess’ (78.8%) rainfall during the current southwest monsoon season (from June 1 to July 22). In July alone, the rainfall was 187.4 mm against the normal 89.5 mm.

The people are hoping for a relief from the water woes due to the rains as they have faced problems in summer.

“Yes, almost all the water resources of our GVMC, including reservoirs and rivers, are above the minimum level (drawdown level) thanks to abundant rains in the past one week. There will be no problem for water in the coming months,” GVMC Superintending Engineer (Water Supply) K.V.N Ravi told The Hindu.

According to data received from the GVMC on Monday (July 22), Meghadrigedda reservoir had a maximum water level (MWL) of 61 feet and the latest water level was 48 feet. The MWL of Yeleru reservoir is 86.56 m, and its current level is 75.60 m. Raiwada was at 107 metres on Monday against MWL of 114 metres.

Similarly, MWL of Thatipudi reservoir is 297 feet and by Monday evening, its level has reached 289 feet. Similarly, Gambheeram Gedda stands at 115.11 feet as against the MWL of 126 feet. The water level in Mudasarlova reservoir in the city limits with good inflow has reached 161.80 feet as against its MWL of 169 feet. The Gostani reservoir has a water level of 30 feet as on Monday against its full level of 35 feet.

“It is a good sign that not only the reservoirs are brimming due to the rains but also the groundwater level is also rising. The city may not see any shortage of water in the near future,” said a Groundwater Resources official.

At present, the GVMC is supplying 350 million litres of water to people (approximately 25 lakh odd population), businesses and industries in various parts of the city. It has nearly 8,500 borewells.

