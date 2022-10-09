Heavy rains fill reservoirs in Visakhapatnam to brim

Visitors taking pictures of Mudasarlova reservoir which is full of water following rains in the last few days in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Heavy rains at various places across Visakhapatnam and in the Agency areas of Alluri Sitarama Raju district over the past few days has brought copious inflows of water to the reservoirs in the district. As a result, most of the reservoirs are brimming, and it is likely that there would not be water scarcity in the city in the coming summer.

As per the readings recorded at major reservoirs by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on October 6, Yeleru reservoir, which provides almost half of the required 80 million gallons per day (MGD) of water for the city, is seen swelling. Of its maximum storage capacity of 86.56 metres, the present level is 83.28 metres. Similarly, water level in Thatipudi reservoir, which supplies about 10 MGD of water, stands at 295 feet of its maximum storage capacity of 297 feet.

Superintending Engineer, Water Supply works, GVMC, K.V.N. Ravi, said that the present water level at Raiwada reservoir is about 113.10 metres against its maximum storage level 114 metres. Meghadrigedda reservoir’s maximum storage level is 61 feet and its present storage level is 59.30 feet. Water level at Gambheeram reservoir stands at 120 feet of its maximum storage level 126 feet. Similarly, the maximum storage level of Mudasarlova is 169 feet and its present level is 168 feet.

Meanwhile, residents from low-lying areas such as One Town and Pendurthi have been facing sleepless nights due to rains for the past two days. Especially, localities in the surroundings of Meghadrigedda reservoir like Kothapalem, Narava, Kota Narava, Sattivanipalem, Gavara Jaggayyapalem, Akkireddipalem to Juttada route and a few other areas witnessed flooding situation, as rain water entered their colonies on Thursday. Two gates of Meghadrigedda reservoir were opened on Wednesday and Thursday to release water. Meanwhile, major geddas have also swelled up in all the zones.

Zonal Commissioner – VIII, GVMC, M. Naidu, said that there was mild flooding situation in some areas. However, the water has receded soon. “We are constantly monitoring the situation,” he said.

GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu has appealed to the residents of hillock areas and low- lying areas to be cautious. He said that people can contact toll free number 1800 4250 0009 or 0891 – 2869106 in case of any problems. He has also asked the corporation officials to be alert and also be ready to shift residents on hillocks and low-lying areas to shelter homes if needed.