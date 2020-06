Heavy rainfall in store for coastal A.P. in next few days

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 June 2020 14:11 IST

Southwest monsoon advancing into several States, says IMD

The southwest monsoon further advanced into some more parts of west-central and north Bay of Bengal on Tuesday.

Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Goa, some parts of Maharashtra, some parts of Karnataka and Rayalaseema, some parts of Tamil Nadu and Telangana, and coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next 48 hours, according to a press release from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

A low pressure area has formed over east central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the same region, the IMD said.

Advertising

Advertising

It is likely to move west northwestwards and become well marked during the next 48 hours, it added.

Thunderstorm and lightning are likely at isolated places over north-coastal AP and Yanam.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari districts and heavy rainfall is likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts of north-coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and at isolated places in Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore on June 10, 11 and 12 and at isolated places over Rayalaseema on June 10 and 11.

Meanwhile, the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam, has warned of squally weather, with wind speed reaching 45-55 km/hr along and off coastal AP till June 12 evening. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea along and off coastal A.P.