Heavy rain warning in some parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh from September 5

September 04, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A low pressure area (LPA) likely to be formed over the Bay of Bengal on September 5, according to an official release from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. The LPA is likely to be formed over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal. The west-central region over the sea is parallel to the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Apart from the formation of the LPA, a trough from the cyclonic circulation is running along North Coastal Andhra Pradesh over Northwest region of the Bay of Bengal.

Due to all these weather factors, heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places (a few places), and light to moderate at many places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh from September 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.