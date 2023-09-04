HamberMenu
Heavy rain warning in some parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh from September 5

September 04, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A low pressure area (LPA) likely to be formed over the Bay of Bengal on September 5, according to an official release from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. The LPA is likely to be formed over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal. The west-central region over the sea is parallel to the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Apart from the formation of the LPA, a trough from the cyclonic circulation is running along North Coastal Andhra Pradesh over Northwest region of the Bay of Bengal.

Due to all these weather factors, heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places (a few places), and light to moderate at many places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh from September 5.

