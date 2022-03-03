Heavy rain likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh on March 4, 5 as low pressure intensifies

The Hindu Bureau March 03, 2022 11:23 IST

According to a bulletin issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), light to moderate rain or thundershowers is also likely at one or two places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh on March 3 and 4.

File photo for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

The low-pressure area, over central parts of South Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, has become well marked Low Pressure Area over the same area. The associated cyclonic circulation, extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to concentrate into a depression by Thursday morning and is likely to move west northwestwards towards the Sri Lanka coast during the next 24 hours and towards the Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 24 hours, according to a bulletin issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) on Wednesday night. Under the influence of this system, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely at one or two places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh on March 3 and 4. Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over SPS Nellore and Chittoor on March 4 and at SPS Nellore, Chittoor and YSR Kadapa on March 5. Thunderstorm and lightning is likely at one or two places over Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, YSR Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool on March 4 and 5. Light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and one or two places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on March 5.



