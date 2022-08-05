Heavy rain likely at isolated places over coastal A.P. in next three days

Low pressure is likely to form tomorrow

Fairly widespread rain, with heavy fall at isolated places with thunderstorms over coastal A.P. is likely till August 9.

The cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coast, lies over north coastal A.P. and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal, extending up to 4.5 km above the mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height.

A low pressure is likely to form over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal on August 7, according to the Meteorological Centre, Amaravati.

Under its influence, heavy rain with thunderstorm at times accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of speed ranging between 40 and 50 km/hr, is likely at isolated places over north coastal A.P. on Saturday, and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds of speed ranging between 40 and 50 km/hr, and heavy rain is likely at isolated places over south coastal A.P. and Rayalaseema.

Heavy rain and thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning, is likely at isolated places over north and south coastal A.P. on August 7, 8 and 9. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema on August 7, 8 and 9.