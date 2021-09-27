Heavy rain lashes city

Many areas witness power cut due to strong winds

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed many parts of the city and the district, under the influence of Cyclone Gulab on Sunday. Though the rain was moderate since morning, it picked up pace from the evening and so did the winds at night.

The areas, which were located to the north of the city, Madhurawada, Bheemili, Arilova, Simhachalam, Anandapuram and MVP Colony, received heavy rain and winds at around 9 p.m. Branches of trees fell across the roads in these areas.

Many parts of the city witnessed power cut due to strong winds.

Drains were overflowing in many areas and roads were under a sheet of water due to continuous rain since Sunday afternoon. Tourist places which generally see a heavy rush on Sundays, wore a deserted look due to the rain.

People were glued to television and social media platforms to know about the latest status of the cyclone, after the intensity of rain increased from the afternoon. People living on hillocks, especially in Arilova, Hanumanthuwaka and Venkojipalem, spent a sleepless night due to strong winds.

According to a senior GVMC official, the losses could only be ascertained after the rain stopped. “We have been alerting people about dos and don’ts since Saturday,” the officer said.