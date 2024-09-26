ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain causes waterlogging in Visakhapatnam

Published - September 26, 2024 06:48 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

IMD predicts thunderstorms accompanied by strong gusts of wind in the city till September 30

The Hindu Bureau

Motorists wading through puddles on the road as heavy rain lashed Visakhapatnam on Thursday, under the influence of a weakened low pressure over the sea. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Heavy rain for nearly three hours disrupted normal life in the city on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the remnants of the weakened low pressure area (LOA) formed over the Bay of Bengal, among other atmospheric conditions, caused the downpour.

“The LOA over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal along north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast has moved west-northwest-wards and became less marked,” an IMD bulletin said.

Many low-lying areas in the city like Chavulamadhum, Gnanapuram and Burujupeta in One Town were inundated due to overflowing stormwater drains. Denizens waded through ankle-deep water in many areas. The heavy rainfall resulted in increased traffic congestion on major junctions.

“Waltair recorded 49 mm rainfall while Vizag airport recorded 16 mm rainfall on Thursday between 8.30 am and 5 pm,” the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) said in an official release.

According to the A.P. State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) website, many areas including Pendurthi, Anandapuram, Pedagantyada, PM Palem, Madhurawada, Vizag Zoo, Appughar, Gajuwaka, Gopalapatnam, Gnanapuram, Kancharapalem, Arilova, Bheemunipatnam, Maharanipeta, Seethammadhara were inundated on Thursday.

The IMD issued a weather advisory for the city and nearby areas. According to the forecast, there is a chance of thundershowers till September 30. Strong surface winds of 30-40 kmph are also expected.

On the other hand, ASR District Collector S. Dinesh Kumar on Thursday informed that Friday’s ‘Mee Kosam’ programme on September 27 has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions as per the advisory from the IMD.

