Heavy rain ahead of Deepavali gives firecracker traders the jitters

With the meteorology officials forecasting heavy rain ahead of Deepavali, the firecracker traders in the city have their fingers crossed.

Already, intermittent spells of rain have been lashing the city for the past two days and weathermen say that the low pressure brewing over the Bay of Bengal would bring more precipitation in the next three or four days.

And this is giving the cracker traders the jitters as they fear heavy losses.

“We face similar situation every year. I have set up a stall and procured crackers worth ₹1.20 lakh. It rained through out the day on Wednesday. What else can I do other than praying?” laments Mohammed Khan who is planning to set up a stall at AU Engineering College grounds.

Campaign against cracker

Many traders says that most of them are unemployed and they make some money from this seasonal business.

“This is a business that does well once in a year and the success rate is also 50%. Not just rain, there has been an extensive campaign against burning crackers. The purchase of crackers is gradually declining over the years. Earlier, we do a business of up to ₹5 lakh per season, but it has come down to ₹1.5 lakh,” says L. Rama Chandra Murthy, a cracker trader.

Many traders from Visakhapatnam procure crackers from Chodavaram, Jami, Tadepalligudem and other areas surrounding the district.

400 shops to be set up

Talks are doing the rounds that the cracker price might be increased by 50 % this year. However, many traders feel there has not been any major rise in the price when compared to last year.

According to GVMC Regional Fire Officer D. Niranjan Reddy, around 400 cracker shops would get licence in the city limits this year.

280 traders get licence

“Around 180 shops will be set up at AU Engineering College grounds, 30 in Anakapalle, 24 in AS Raja grounds, 21 in Madhurwada, 36 in Old Gajuwaka, 30 in Gopalapatnam, 20 in Kancharapalem. There are a few places like Coromandel gate, Waltair club area, where one to three shops will be set up,” he says.

“Licence has been issued to around 280 traders by Wednesday evening and the rest applicants will get it by Thursday evening. The department will allow sale of crackers for three days, beginning October 25,” says Mr. Niranjan Reddy.

Many applications which were submitted without proper documents have been rejected. The department is giving licences to only those who have provided all necessary documents, Mr. Niranjan reddy added.