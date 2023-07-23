Heavy downpour brings life to standstill in Vizag

July 23, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Many areas in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits received heavy rainfall between 4 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Sunday, bringing normal life to standstill.

Several roads in the low-lying areas of the city were inundated. Roads at Chavulamadhum Junction near Gnanapuram Junction and other areas were flooded with rainwater and drains were seen overflowing.

Meanwhile, Kottavalasa in Vizianagaram district (bordering the city) received 113.75 mm rainfall, the highest in the State (till 7.30 p.m.), followed by PM Palem with 106 mm rainfall, according to AP State Development Planning Society (APSDPS).

Heavy rainfall was recorded at Yendada (72 mm), Visakhapatnam Zoo (75 mm), Rushikonda (77.5 mm) and Sagar Nagar (91.5 mm) falling under the north zone of GVMC.

Key factors

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati Centre, attributed the rainfall to three main factors. First, a monsoon trough that moved east-southeastwards over Kalingapatnam in the Srikakulam district to the east-central Bay of Bengal. It extended up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Secondly, a cyclonic circulation over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, which was reported to be at 3.1 km above sea level over south Odisha and adjoining areas as on Sunday.

Thirdly, the formation of a shear zone over the Bay of Bengal. A shear zone is an area where opposing winds collide, resulting in the concentration of heavy rain. In the present case, the shear zone existed between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level.

IMD Amaravati Centre Director S. Stella said, “A low-pressure area will form over the same area in the Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours (by July 24) under the influence of these three main factors. There will be light to heavy rainfalls at isolated places over the north coastal A.P. till July 27.”

As per the IMD predictions, heavy rains are likely in some parts of north coastal districts, Yanam Union Territory and south coastal Andhra districts till July 27. Strong winds of 30-40 kmph are expected at isolated places in the same regions.

On the other hand, GVMC officials alerted people not to go near storm drains during rains. A five-member Rapid Response Force with machinery led by a ward sanitary inspector has also been deployed in all 98 wards to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater and eliminate the possibility of flooding due to water logging in the canals and roads.

Speaking to The Hindu, GVMC Chief Medical Officer Naresh Kumar said, “Our public health team has been alerted to visit their respective wards and carry out cleaning operations and spray chemicals like bleaching powder as part of measures to prevent contamination, which is the main cause for seasonal diseases during monsoon. We received three complaints from the public during the rains on Sunday evening, and they were resolved.”

The complaints were about the water logging at Visakha Museum on the beach road, KRM colony and Convent Junction. A traffic constable at the beach called up the GVMC team about the water logging on the beach road.

Toll free numbers for complaints - 1800 4250 0009 and 0891-2869106