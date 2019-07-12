Jagan, Naidu cross swords over interest-free loans

The YSR Congress Party and TDP MLAs clashed in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Thursday over the plight of farmers and water scarcity.

The debate reached a crescendo when Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy challenged that his predecessor N. Chandrababu Naidu should resign if he proved that the TDP government did not give even a single rupee towards interest-free loans to farmers and sought to know the reason for purportedly waiving loans amounting to only about ₹15,000 crore against the ₹87,612 crore which farmers owed to banks since 2014.

Mr. Naidu said the Chief Minister could not make the wild allegation that the TDP government had duped the farmers on that count.