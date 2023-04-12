Heat wave warning in 126 mandals on April 13

April 12, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director B.R Ambedkar has on Wednesday alerted that a total of 126 mandals on April 13 and 108 mandals on April 14 are likely to experience heatwave conditions.

In north coastal Andhra, Anakapalli (17 mandals), Alluri (8), Manyam (12), Vizianagaram (17), Srikakulam (5) and Visakhapatnam (2) are likely to receive hot winds on April 13.

On Wednesday, Anakapalli (6 mandals), Kakinada (4) received heat waves, while Pedagantyada (41.6 degrees Celsius) in Visakhapatnam and Vepada (43.6 degrees Celisus) in Vizianagaram experienced severe heatwave conditions. Overall 71 mandals in the State felt the heat.

ADVERTISEMENT