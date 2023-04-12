ADVERTISEMENT

Heat wave warning in 126 mandals on April 13

April 12, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

108 mandals on April 14

The Hindu Bureau

AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director B.R Ambedkar has on Wednesday alerted that a total of 126 mandals on April 13 and 108 mandals on April 14 are likely to experience heatwave conditions.

In north coastal Andhra, Anakapalli (17 mandals), Alluri (8), Manyam (12), Vizianagaram (17), Srikakulam (5) and Visakhapatnam (2) are likely to receive hot winds on April 13.

On Wednesday, Anakapalli (6 mandals), Kakinada (4) received heat waves, while Pedagantyada (41.6 degrees Celsius) in Visakhapatnam and Vepada (43.6 degrees Celisus) in Vizianagaram experienced severe heatwave conditions. Overall 71 mandals in the State felt the heat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US