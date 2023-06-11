Heat wave conditions: Students and parents worry over Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to reopen schools for half-day from June 12

June 11, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

At a time when extremely high temperatures are forcing the people to stay indoors across the State for the past few days, many school students and parents are worried about the State government’s last-minute decision to reopen schools for half-day from June 12.

On June 10, Visakhapatnam had recorded the highest temperature of 44.6° Celsius at the airport.

According to the circular issued by the Commissioner of School Education on June 11 (Sunday), the State government has decided to change the timings of schools from 7.30 am to 11.30 a.m.(from June 12 to June 17). Lunch (mid-day meal) and ‘Ragi Java’ should continue to be served from June 12.

The government took the decision based on the recommendations made by the India Meteorological Department and the AP State Medical and Health Department.

A.P. Private Schools Parents Association president S. Hemant Kumar said, “Government’s decision should be reconsidered keeping in view the extreme heat conditions across the State. Government can opt for online education like during COVID-19 time, instead of half-day.”

GITAM University Civil Engineering faculty Darapu Srikanth said that instead of reopening the schools with limited hours on June 12, they should postpone it completely for another week for sake of the little kids.

Ameer, a government school teacher, said, “Last year also many schools reopened in July. However, the delay in the reopening of schools will affect admissions to public sector schools as parents turn to private schools. Private schools also take advantage of the situation.”

However, managements of some private schools have voluntarily decided to postpone the schools till June 19, and some schools have taken action on their own, according to the situation.

Narayana School, Madurawada branch, Principal Reshma Rezwana, said that originally their management wanted to reopen the schools from June 14 before the government’s latest circular for half-days. But now they have to comply with the order and run the school for half-day.

Srini Latchi, brother of a little boy from a private school, said, “My boy fell ill due to extreme heat conditions. So the government should take pity on the primary school students by not opening schools at least until the hot weather ends.”

Speaking to The Hindu, State Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said, “It is not possible to conduct online classes as there is no situation like COVID-19. We have rescheduled schools timings with limited hours after considering all aspects. We hope everything goes well. “

On the other hand, the IMD Amaravati Centre scientist S. Karuna Sagar said that the Southwest Monsoon had on Sunday (June 11) first entered some parts (such as Sriharikota in Tirupati district), for the monsoon year 2023. However, isolated (a few areas) places of coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience severe heat wave for the next two days (until June 13).