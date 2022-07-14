Heaps of garbage raise a stink in Visakhapatnam

Rains, overflowing drains add to woes, citizen fear health issues owing to poor sanitation

Cattle rummaging through the garbage strewn all over a street in Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The streets in the city on Thursday resembled dumping yard as the indefinite strike of sanitary workers of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) entered the fourth day.

Citizens in some colonies complained as heaps of garbage piled up in the streets, raising a stink. The situation was bad on the ‘Giri Pradakshina’ route. People feared that the poor sanitation might lead to health issues.

“Stray dogs and cattle are rummaging through the garbage strewn around the overflowing dustbins. The waste that spilled out of the bins are occupying almost three-fourth of the roads in our area. Viral fever cases are being reported. The poor sanitation may lead to increase in health issues,” said M. Shreeram, a resident of Maddilapalem.

People are dumping waste in open drains in MVP Colony, Waltair and Arilova, leading to choking and water stagnation.

The citizen say that rain is adding to the woes. “Garbage is strewn around. Rains have the drains overflowing. It is stench all over. The streets have become perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes,” said Sashikanth, a private employee from Visalakshi Nagar.

“Three dustbins at our apartment all full. We have brought two more on temporary basis. How many days should we manage by storing garbage at our homes?,” he asked.

More than 5,200 sanitation workers have been on the strike for the last four days. Most of the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) vehicle drivers are supporting them. The corporation’s attempts to clear waste by deputing permanent sanitary workers is not meeting the requirement.

The municipal officials allege that the workers on strike have been obstructing the drivers and additional staff who are being deployed.

Floor leaders from the Opposition parties of the GVMC Council expressed their displeasure, saying that the government had failed to resolve the issues of the municipal workers.

Addressing a press conference at GVMC office, TDP floor leader P Srinivasa Rao, CPI(M) corporator (Ward 78) B Ganga Rao, Janasena Party floor leader B Vasantha Lakshmi, and a few others spoke about the poor sanitation in their wards.

They demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should promise them to resolve their issues during his visit to Visakhapatnam on July 15.