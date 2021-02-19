Health workers urged to take COVID vaccine

‘None of the 3,153 people who got inoculated faced any health issues’

Kurnool Government General Hospital Superintendent Narendranath Reddy has urged the health professionals and other frontline workers to get themselves inoculated with COVID vaccine.

Mr. Narendranath Reddy, who was inoculated with the second dose of vaccine here on Thursday, 28 days after he was administered with the first dose, said that none of the 3,153 people who got the first dose in the district faced any health issues.

“I did not feel any uneasiness. Rather, the vaccine gave me more strength to fight the virus. All the medical and para-medical staff must get the vaccines which are being provided free of cost by the government,” he said.

The COVID cases were on the rise in Karnataka, Kerala and other States. Given the scenario, health workers can treat patients without fear if they get themselves vaccinated, he said.