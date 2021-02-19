Health workers urged to take COVID vaccine

Kurnool Government General Hospital Superintendent Narendranath Reddy has urged the health professionals and other frontline workers to get themselves inoculated with COVID vaccine.
Mr. Narendranath Reddy, who was inoculated with the second dose of vaccine here on Thursday, 28 days after he was administered with the first dose, said that none of the 3,153 people who got the first dose in the district faced any health issues.
“I did not feel any uneasiness. Rather, the vaccine gave me more strength to fight the virus. All the medical and para-medical staff must get the vaccines which are being provided free of cost by the government,” he said.
The COVID cases were on the rise in Karnataka, Kerala and other States. Given the scenario, health workers can treat patients without fear if they get themselves vaccinated, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath