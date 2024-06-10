The Medical & Health Department launched a mass screening test in the tribal hamlets of Buruga and China Konela of Ananthagiri mandal in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Monday, June 10. It also organised a medical camp to detect malaria cases and treat those with symptoms of the infection at Buruga.

The Inside Residual Spraying (IRS) first round with 5% Aclacinomycin, an insecticide, was done. House-to-house visits were undertaken to ensure no patient is left out, and anti-larval operations were conducted in the common village well and stagnant water.

It may be mentioned that The Hindu, on June 10, reported on the proliferation of malaria cases in Buruga and China Konela due to inadequate mosquito control measures and the lack of power and roads adding to their woes.

The son and daughter of a Community Health Worker (CHW) were also affected by malaria.

“Screening is being done with Rapid Diagnostic Test kits, and patients are being given drugs. Inside Residual Spraying is being done in the homes of the tribal people, and anti-larval operations are being done in stagnant water to check the proliferation of mosquitoes,” Dr. K. Santosh Rao of Bhimavaram Primary Health Centre in Ananthagiri mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district, told The Hindu.

“The first dose of medicine is being administered in my presence. The drugs for the next two days will be administered by the CHW s and other staff,” he said.

The Bhimavaram PHC is about 50 km away from Buruga and China Konela. The tribal people either go to Gajapathinagaram, which is around 20 km away, or S. Kota, which is more than 35 km away. Both these places are located in the neighbouring Vizianagaram district.

According to an official, 850 malaria positives were confirmed in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district between January 1 and June 5.

Electric poles dump

Meanwhile, about two weeks ago, around 60 cement concrete (cc) poles that were brought for laying power lines in Buruga and China Konela hamlets were dumped at Budi village of Chilakalagedda panchayat of Ananthagiri mandal. The heavy trucks carrying the poles could not negotiate the sharp curves on the narrow road leading to these hamlets.

“Iron poles are comparatively more durable and have a longer life, but they cost about double the price of the cc poles. Though the cc poles are also fine, the heavy weight of the poles makes it difficult for the trucks to negotiate curves. The Spotlight story on ‘The long road and journey to development’ (published in The Hindu on May 17) seems to have spurred the officials into action,” says K. Govinda Rao, district secretariat member of CPI-M.

“The cc poles have to be transported in limited numbers through tractors to Buruga and China Konela,” he says.

