ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister inaugurates medical camp at Bakkannapalem UPHC in Visakhapatnam

October 16, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini inaugurated the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha medical camp at Bakkannapalem Urban PHC here on Monday.

Later, addressing the gathering, Ms. Rajini said that several development programmes were being implemented by the Medical and Health Department. Several appointments were made and the department was totally revamped. Bheemunipatnam MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, who presided over the meeting, said that he would attend all the health camps in his constituency, and be available to the public. He attributed the success of the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha camps to the cooperation of doctors, staff, GVMC sanitation staff, volunteers and ASHA workers.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that new buildings were constructed at various Urban PHC s in the district. He appealed to the public to make use of the health camps.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC Commissioner Saikanth Varma said that the programme could be conducted successfully due to proper coordination between municipal and health workers.

District Medical and Health Officer P. Jagadeeswara Rao, District Nodal Officer B. Umapathi and Zonal Commissioner B. Nageswara Rao were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US