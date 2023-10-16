HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Health Minister inaugurates medical camp at Bakkannapalem UPHC in Visakhapatnam

October 16, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini inaugurated the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha medical camp at Bakkannapalem Urban PHC here on Monday.

Later, addressing the gathering, Ms. Rajini said that several development programmes were being implemented by the Medical and Health Department. Several appointments were made and the department was totally revamped. Bheemunipatnam MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, who presided over the meeting, said that he would attend all the health camps in his constituency, and be available to the public. He attributed the success of the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha camps to the cooperation of doctors, staff, GVMC sanitation staff, volunteers and ASHA workers.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that new buildings were constructed at various Urban PHC s in the district. He appealed to the public to make use of the health camps.

GVMC Commissioner Saikanth Varma said that the programme could be conducted successfully due to proper coordination between municipal and health workers.

District Medical and Health Officer P. Jagadeeswara Rao, District Nodal Officer B. Umapathi and Zonal Commissioner B. Nageswara Rao were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.