Health Minister inaugurates BMT unit at Apollo Hospitals in Visakhapatnam

August 19, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini inaugurated a Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) unit at Apollo Hospitals here on Saturday. Regional CEO of Apollo Subramanyam, COO Ram Chandra, noted nephrologist T. Ravi Raju and others were present.

The Minister went round the facility and interacted with the doctors.

BMT is a specialised medical procedure that involves the transplantation of healthy bone marrow cells or stem cells to replace damaged or diseased bone marrow. It is a crucial treatment option for patients with various haematological disorders, such as leukaemia, lymphoma, and certain genetic disorders, according to a statement issued by the hospital.

BMT offers a chance at remission or cure by restoring the body’s ability to produce healthy blood cells, which are vital for immune function and overall well-being.

Dr. Rakesh Reddy Boya, Senior Consultant of Medical Oncology and lead of the BMT Team, Dr Ventrapati Pradeep, Medical Oncologist, and Dr. Veni Prasanna, Consultant Haemato-Pathologist were present.