Health Minister inaugurates battery swapping-cum-service stations in Visakhapatnam

June 10, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The State’s first battery swapping-cum-service stations were introduced in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

They are situated at Shanti Ashramam (offering 120 battery swapping slots), Town Kotha Road (60 battery swapping slots) and Mudasarlova (60 battery swapping slots).

The Visakhapatnam in-charge Minister and Health Minister V. Rajini inaugurated the stations.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the Minister said that the stations were developed by the GVMC under the ‘Urban Climate Change Resilience Trust Fund’ of the ADB and the Visakhapatnam Chennai Industrial Corridor Development Programme in order to create a sustainable environment.

“During the visit to one of the stations at Santhi Ashramam on March 30 this year, the ADB Director General from Manila, and G-20 delegates witnessed the progress and infrastructure for solid waste management by GVMC. They praised the State government’s efforts,” the Minister said.

The Lohia CEO Ayush Lohia said, “Our collaboration with GVMC and State government in Vizag marks a significant step towards a greener future and aligns with our vision of making electric vehicles more accessible and convenient. By providing a reliable and efficient swapping solution, we aim to revolutionise how people perceive electric vehicles and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. The initiative not only enhances the accessibility and convenience of electric vehicles but also provides a crucial service for garbage collection.”

Over the next five years, this initiative is projected to save approximately 64.2 metric tons of CO2 emissions, promoting cleaner air and a healthier local environment, he added.

The stations enables seamless exchange of drained batteries with fully charged ones, ensuring uninterrupted operation without waiting for recharging. Some benefits included the reduction in waiting times and uninterrupted operation, electric vehicle owners can seamlessly continue their journeys, promoting sustainable transportation.