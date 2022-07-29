Visakhapatnam: Health Minister inaugurates AP Chapter of National Cancer Grid at Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital

Doctors explaining to Vidadala Rajini the features of the equipment installed at the hospital, at Aganampudi in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

July 29, 2022 19:35 IST

It will collate all medical colleges and district hospitals into a common network

Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Education Vidadala Rajini inaugurated the Secretariat of the AP State Chapter of the National Cancer Grid at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (HBCHRC) at Aganampudi on Friday.

The Minister interacted with patients and inquired about the quality of treatment at the hospital. The patients were all praise for the services of the doctors at the hospital and expressed their gratitude that such a top-class facility had come up in the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The State chapter has been established to collate all medical colleges, district hospitals and other hospitals into a common network to implement uniform, evidence-based and comprehensive cancer management strategies across nine medical colleges and two institutes (SVIMS, Tirupati, and HBCHRC, Vizag) which have already joined the network as founding members of the State chapter.

Dr. Umesh Mahantshetty, Director, HBCHRC, said that there has been a major thrust to enhance facilities for comprehensive cancer care services by the Health Ministry.

HBCHRC, through an MoU with the Health Department, was actively involved in providing technical support, training of manpower, and starting of preventive and palliative care units at the community-level and chemotherapy wards at district hospitals to enable patients to receive treatment at their doorstep.

With HBCHRC as the Secretariat of the NCG’s AP chapter, NCG-related activities including library access, virtual tumour boards, travelling school of pathology, group negotiations for drugs and equipment would be initiated. The major thrust would be on affordable cancer care.

Gajuwaka MLA T. Nagi Reddy, GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, AP AIDS Control Project Director G.S. Naveen Kumar and District Medical & Health Officer (DM&HO) K. Vijaya Lakshmi participated in the programme.