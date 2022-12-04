Health Minister inaugurates 20-bed High risk Maternity Ward at Victoria Hospital in Visakhapatnam

December 04, 2022 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Health Minister V. Rajini inaugurated a 20-bed High Risk Maternity Ward at Government Victoria Hospital here on Sunday. She was accompanied by Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, MLA South Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and District Collector A Mallikarjuna.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Rajini said that development works were taken up with around ₹1.15 crore CSR funds. She said that the ward constructed with ₹35 lakh will function round the clock and will be very beneficial for pregnant woman. She said that most of the issues pertaining to Government Victoria Hospital including electricity and need of mosquito mesh were addressed. She said that every department in the hospital are allotted some funds, so that they can take up required works. The Minister also appreciated the hospital staff for conducting around 900 deliveries per month.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that every week, he is organising review meet and coming to know about the issues in hospital, such that they could be addressed.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar said that he has seen significant improvement in functioning of the hospital. Earlier there was a situation, where two pregnant women used to share one bed. But now, the hospitals have better facilities, he added.

DMHO K Vijaya Lakshmi, KGH Superintendent, P. Mythili, Andhra Medical College Principal Butchiraju, Director of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences Rambabu and others were present.