Health Minister flags off 65 e-autorickshaws for garbage collection in Visakhapatnam

June 10, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Health Minister V. Rajini along with Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari flagged off 65 e-auto rickshaws which will be used for garbage collection as part of solid waste management at the Beach Road here on Saturday. She was also accompanied by MLAs T. Nagi Reddy and M. Srinivasa Rao, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma.

According to the officials, the vehicles were provided under Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Urban Climate Change & Resilience Trust Fund. They said that sweeping-cum-service stations will be set up at Mudasarlova, Town Kotha Road and Shanti Ashram areas. This apart, about 180 lithium-ion batteries were also procured.

The GVMC officials explained the advantages of using battery operated auto-rickshaws in terms of pollution, cost and others.

Inaugurates UPHC

Later, the Minister inaugurated an urban primary health centre (UPHC) at Bapuji Nagar (Ward 48). The UPHC was constructed with a budget of over ₹1 crore with the funds from the National Health Mission and the GVMC.

Speaking during the programme, Ms. Rajini said that so far the government has constructed 42 new PHCs in Visakhapatnam, while five more are still in the pipeline. “We are ensuring that there will be a PHC for every 30,000 population,” she said.

