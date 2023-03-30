ADVERTISEMENT

Health Department resumes daily COVID-19 tests as infections rise in Andhra Pradesh

March 30, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The government has issued an order to conduct the tests for at least 50 suspected cases in every district daily; samples are being collected randomly for genome sequencing

V. Kamalakara Rao

Though the situation is not serious, people must follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, says Visakhapatnam DM&HO. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Medical and Health Department has resumed COVID-19 tests in every district including Visakhapatnam, as per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW) in the wake of rise in the infections across the country.

The country’s 24-hour caseload stood at 3,016 positive infections and 1,396 recoveries by 10 a.m. on March 30 (Thursday), with test positivity rate (TPR) of 2.73%. The recovery rate was put at 98.78%, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.71%. The caseload was high in Kerala, Maharastra, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

According to the MHFW, the active caseload in Andhra Pradesh stood at 62 by 10 a.m on Thursday.

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued an order to conduct tests on at least 50 suspected cases. It has directed the district officials to study the pandemic situation. Samples are being collected randomly for genome sequencing and detecting the variants.

Visakhapatnam District Medical and Health Department Officer P. Jagadeshwara Rao said the daily COVID-19 tests had ben resumed. “We are receiving one or two asymptomatic cases daily. We perform rapid tests first. After confirmation, samples are being referred for RT-PCR tests. At present, COVID-19 situation is not serious in Visakhapatnam. However, people must follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, washing hands regularly and maintaining social distance,” Mr. Jagadeswara Rao told The Hindu.

Referring to the media reports about COVID-19 mock drills in the second week of April, Mr. Jagadeswara Rao said that they had not received any official guidelines from the government yet.

