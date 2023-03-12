ADVERTISEMENT

Health check-up camp organised at Divisional Railway Hospital in Visakhapatnam

March 12, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A free medical awareness-cum-health check-up camp was organised by Waltair Division, at the Divisional Railway Hospital here on Sunday. The health camp was organised by a team of Railway doctors under the guidance of Chief Medical Superintendent R.K.Thiruarul Jothi.

The camp was organised for the railway officers for creating awareness on health issues and to extend quality treatment for various ailments. The executive health check programme was conducted to check the health condition of the officers and advise on health management.

In all, 57 officers and three of their dependents attended the camp. An awareness talk was delivered by Venu Gopal, nephrologist, Care Hospitals, on kidney protection.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the camp, four new cases of hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, were detected and two new cases of diabetes mellitus were detected. Two cases of ischemic heart disease and heart problems, caused by narrowed heart arteries were detected through ECG. They would be confirmed after 2 D Echo, on Monday.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, who participated as the chief guest, said that it was the responsibility of each railway officer and staff member to take care of their health issues on a periodic basis. “We should focus on our health and our beloved one on a periodic basis. Railway Hospitals have ample facilities and good doctors to cater to the healthcare needs of officers and staff,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US