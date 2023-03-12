Health check-up camp organised at Divisional Railway Hospital in Visakhapatnam

March 12, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A free medical awareness-cum-health check-up camp was organised by Waltair Division, at the Divisional Railway Hospital here on Sunday. The health camp was organised by a team of Railway doctors under the guidance of Chief Medical Superintendent R.K.Thiruarul Jothi.

The camp was organised for the railway officers for creating awareness on health issues and to extend quality treatment for various ailments. The executive health check programme was conducted to check the health condition of the officers and advise on health management.

In all, 57 officers and three of their dependents attended the camp. An awareness talk was delivered by Venu Gopal, nephrologist, Care Hospitals, on kidney protection.

During the camp, four new cases of hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, were detected and two new cases of diabetes mellitus were detected. Two cases of ischemic heart disease and heart problems, caused by narrowed heart arteries were detected through ECG. They would be confirmed after 2 D Echo, on Monday.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, who participated as the chief guest, said that it was the responsibility of each railway officer and staff member to take care of their health issues on a periodic basis. “We should focus on our health and our beloved one on a periodic basis. Railway Hospitals have ample facilities and good doctors to cater to the healthcare needs of officers and staff,” he added.