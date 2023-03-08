Health camps, walkathons, seminars and fun events mark International Women’s Day fete in Visakhapatnam

March 08, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Medical camps, seminars on health, walkathons and fun events marked International Women’s Day celebrations here on Wednesday.

The city police organised an eye camp for the women police personnel at the Regional Eye Hospital. Around 150 women police personnel took part in the camp. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Garud Sunil attended the camp and thanked the staff for their services.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) celebrated the women’s day at the office. GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu attended the event as the chief guest and greeted the women employees. The corporation has also organised medical camps for its women employees at all the zonal offices.

In the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao attended the programme as the chief guest, Professors from Department of Telugu, Andhra University, Ayyangari Sita Ratnam and P. Sailaja, attended the event as special invitees. As part of the event, cultural programmes were conducted and skits were performed by the women employees. Senior women employees, who are due to retire, were felicitated by the authorities. Prizes were distributed to the winners of various events conducted by the women’s wing. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ram Mohan Rao said that women employees play a major role in development of port and advised them to work more hard and bring laurels to the organisation.

In INS Circars, the event commenced with a brief presentation on women’s day, the role of women in the society and recent Government of India schemes for upliftment of women and their empowerment. V. Bhavani Devi, working as the Office Superintendent at INS Circars, presented her doctorate thesis on ‘Socio Economic status of tribal women and how it has improved over the years by concerted efforts of the government and the NGOs.’

A few women employees of the unit also shared their challenges and how they overcame it with the support and assistance of friends, colleagues, superiors and the organisation

Members from the YSR Congress Party organised celebrations on the occasion. Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, MLC Varudu Kalyani and other women supporters played holi and celebrated Women’s Day.