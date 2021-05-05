Health assistant, son killed in road accident

An health assistant and his eight-year-old son were killed in a road accident at Mudigunta in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday. The police said the accident occurred when health assistant M. Ravi Kumar and his son were coming from Chintapalli on a motorcycle. An unidentified vehicle hit the motorcycle. While one of them died on the spot, the other died while being shifted in an ambulance to the Area Hospital at Narsipatnam.

₹30 lakh cash, ornaments stolen

A major robbery occurred at Kasipatnam village of Anantagiri mandal around midnight on Sunday.

Seven robbers gained into the house of Devi of Kasipatnam village, while she was asleep along with another woman friend.

The thieves threatened them and stole ₹30 lakh cash, a gold necklace and silver ornaments from the house. The police reached the spot and gathered details. The police suspect that some known persons might have committed the robbery.