Head of NTPC Simhadri welcomes new batch of students at CIPET

February 01, 2024 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

NTPC Simhadri Head Sanjay Kumar Sinha participated as chief guest at a function held to welcome new batch of students at the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Vijayawada, on Wednesday, according to a release here from the NTPC. The institute welcomed the new batch of students to lean a six-month Machine Operator-Injection Moulding & Plastic Processing programme. Mr. Sinha distributed training kits and stipends to the new batch.

NTPC Simhadri, under its CSR initiatives, is supporting the programme through M/s. CIPET, ensuring 100% placement for trained youth

