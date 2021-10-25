Head constable ‘ends life’

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 October 2021 00:42 IST

G. Ramesh Naidu (45), a head constable at the Malkapuram Police Station here, allegedly committed suicide at his quarters in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant area late on Saturday night.

The police said that no suicide note was found. Preliminary investigation revealed that family issues were responsible for the incident. The body was shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Those with suicidal tendencies can contact ‘100’ for counselling.