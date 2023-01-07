Head constable among two arrested for stealing 200 kg ganja from police station

January 07, 2023 03:33 am | Updated 03:33 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

The district police on Friday arrested a police head constable and a 20-year-old youth for allegedly committing theft of around 200 kg of dry ganja from K. Kotapadu police station in Anakapalli district. The police also took three juveniles into their custody for their alleged involvement in the crime.

The accused were identified as Ch Sundeep Kumar (20) of Koduru village in K. Kotapadu mandal and Syam Kumar, head constable working with K. Kotapadu police station.

On January 3, the K. Kotapadu police found that around 200 kg of ganja was missing from the seized stocks and lodged a complaint. Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami formed a police team headed by B. Sunil, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Anakapalli sub-division, to look into the case of the missing ganja.

The police found out that 20-year old Sundeep Kumar committed the crime with the help of three juveniles. Syam Kumar helped them commit the crime, the investigation revealed.

K.Kotapadu Sub-Inspector Dhananjaya Rao said that the police station is housed in a 20-year-old private building. The accused, with the help of the head constable, used the backdoor to enter into the police station and decamp with the ganja to a dumping yard which is located at a distance of around 300 m from the station. The stolen ganja was recovered, Mr. Dhananjaya Rao said.

The two accused were sent to remand after being produced in court, he said.