HBCH&RC Cancer screening and awareness programmes conclude in Visakhapatnam

February 05, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A week-long free common cancers screening programme was conducted by the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, (a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai), concluded at the City Cancer Clinic at Golden Jubilee Port Hospital here on Sunday.

The programme was inaugurated by Y. Srinivas Rao, Additional Commissioner (General) GVMC, and Dr. Usha Devi Chief Medical Hospital, VPT Hospital, in the presence of Dr. Umesh Mahantshetty, Director, HBCHRC.

A total of 872 beneficiaries were screened for the most common cancers, mouth cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer, in the six-day screening drive with 82 screen positives. The screen positives were referred to HBCH& RC Vizag for further evaluation

The screening drive included health education regarding the risk factors for cancer, signs and symptoms of cancer and prevention of cancer with the help of flip books and power point presentations.

Tobacco cessation counselling was provided to tobacco users. Majority of the beneficiaries were employees of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation(GVMC) and Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), according to a statement issued by the hospital.

Cancer awareness activities were also conducted during the breaks on February 3 and 4 at the Dr. Y.S Rajashekar Reddy ACA- VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam during the test match between India and England. Banners and placards were put up in the stadium by HBCHRC, Vizag.

Dr.Umesh Mahantshetty, Director HBCHRC Vizag, spoke on the need for awareness of cancer and voluntary cancer screening and early detection.

BCCI president Roger Binny and ACA secretary Gopinath Reddy ACA secretary were present during these activities.

The programmes were directed towards cancer awareness and free camps for common cancer screening for the public. This would help the general public at large and also have some impact on prevention and screening initiatives being undertaken by the State Health Department.