Hawker zones likely to be set up in Visakhapatnam soon

April 25, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The long-pending demand for establishing hawker zones in Visakhapatnam city is likely to be fulfilled very soon. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) authorities have decided to form a committee, which would help in establishing the hawker zones.

A 19-member team involving eight officials from several departments, seven members from hawkers unions, two Self-Help Group (SHG) members and two members from an NGO are likely to be selected by the Urban Community Development (UCD) officials and forwarded it to the Town Planning Department. The department will further forward it before the council members for approval. The proposal to form the committee was included in one of the 32-agenda points proposed during the council meeting scheduled to be held on April 28 (Friday)

“Once the agenda is passed in the council, the committee will be formed officially. The committee may further suggest places as per requirement, select eligible street vendors and then forward it to the Town Planning Department, which will take a final decision to set up the hawker zones,” said Project Director of Urban Community Development P.D. Naidu.

Sources from the GVMC said that the first hawker zone is likely to come at the Beach Road stretch. Recently, the authorities have inspected several places between Rushikonda and Naval Coastal Battery (NCB) stretch to set up hawker zone.

The issue has once again come to light very recently during the G-20 working group committee meeting, when the GVMC authorities had removed a large number of vendors from the Beach Road and a few other areas. With stiff opposition from the vendor unions, the then GVMC commissioner P. Raja Babu had assured to set up vendor zones at various areas at the earliest. He had sought the Town Planning wing to check vacant places, grounds and large roads in various colonies to set up the hawker zones.