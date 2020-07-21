‘Hasten the process of establishing COVID centres’

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has directed the officials concerned to hasten the process of setting up of COVID Care Centres in all the Assembly constituencies in the district.

At a review meeting with Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar, DM&HO S. Tirupathi Rao, DRO M. Sridevi, Arogyasri Coordinator Bhaskara Rao, DRDA PO Visweswara Rao and other officials here on Monday, the Collector said that the coronavirus was spreading rapidly in both urban and rural areas and there was every need to hasten the establishment of the care centres. Each centre should have at least 300 beds. The respective RDOs should be in charge of these centres.

Later, Mr. Vinay Chand inspected the COVID-19 testing centre at KGH and expressed dissatisfaction at the prevailing circumstances and at the delays in the issue of test reports. He warned that action would be initiated against those concerned, if the declaration of tests results was delayed by more than 24 hours.