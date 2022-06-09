Visakhapatnam: Hassle-free experience being planned for T20 spectators

Parking space increased by 150% for the India-SA match; over 100 RTC buses to be deployed

Organising Committee members for the T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, scheduled to be held on June 14, are pulling out all the stops to ensure a hassle-free experience for spectators.

Keeping in mind the parking woes faced by spectators at previous matches, the committee members have increased parking space by 150% compared to the previous match. Ten parking spaces have been identified around the stadium for spectators to park their vehicles.

Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) Chairman K. Ramamohana Rao, Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth, GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, Treasurer of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) S.R. Gopinath Reddy, CEO of ACA M.V. Siva Reddy and Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju attended a review meeting at Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Gopinath Reddy said that all the arrangements for the T20 match were meticulously reviewed by the organising committee. “Plastic is strictly prohibited at the stadium. No plastic items, including plastic water bottles, would be allowed inside the venue. Spectators can drink water from paper cups at dispensers installed inside the premises,” Mr. Gopinath Reddy said.

“Traffic routes and parking sign boards would be pasted at various locations. Six ambulances and four fire tenders will be arranged at the stadium. Emergency evacuation signs will be prominently pasted at the stands,” the Treasurer said.

“Around 100 APSRTC special buses will be operated exclusively for the match,” he said.

Later, the officials tested the functioning of the floodlights at the ground.