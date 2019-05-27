Haryana youth arrested for ‘cloning’ ATM cards

The Cyber Crime Police have arrested a youth from Haryana for allegedly cloning ATM cards (creating duplicate ones) and withdrawing huge amount of money from several bank accounts.

The accused has been identified as Virender Singh (29), a resident of Bhatol Jattan in Haryana.

According to Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime police station Inspector V. Gopinath, the accused, a driver by profession, met one Sandeep through his friend Kuldeep Singh who gave him the idea to clone ATM cards to make easy money.

Modus operandi

In Janaury, both Sandeep and Virender Singh reportedly arrived in the city and stayed in a hotel at Visalakshinagar. “The duo allegedly had queued up at ATM kiosks and clandestinely recorded videos of customers withdrawing money. With the help of those recordings, they gathered several vital informations of customers and created duplicate ATM cards. The duo reportedly went back to Haryana and used the duplicate ATM cards to withdraw amounts. They allegedly continued the same modus operandi for months together and kept on siphoning money from bank accounts,” Mr. Gopinath said.

On May 21, the duo came to the city again allegedly to gather the details of more customers. Acting on credible information, the Cyber Crime police nabbed Virender, while Kuldeep managed to escape.

Police are yet to ascertain the total amount the duo had managed to siphon in the last five months by cloning ATM cards. A case has been registered. Investigation is on.