Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya pays homage to P.V. Chalapathi Rao in Visakhapatnam

January 29, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya paid tributes to erstwhile BJP Andhra Pradesh president and former MLC P.V Chalapathi Rao at the latter’s residence at Pithapuram Colony here on Sunday. He described Rao as a role model for everyone in general, and politicians in particular. He met Rao’s son P.V.N. Madhav and his wife Radhamma. The Governor recalled his memories with Rao. ADVERTISEMENT

